Iran announces seizure of massive Israeli weapons intelligence archive

Khatib described the cache as “millions of pages of diverse and valuable information” concerning the Israeli regime.

According to the intelligence minister, these documents encompass ongoing and past weapons programs, including nuclear refurbishment projects, as well as joint initiatives with the United States and certain European nations.

Khatib underlined that 189 nuclear and military specialists in Tel Aviv have been identified through this intelligence, and detailed records of researchers, senior project managers, affiliated companies, and international collaborators are included.

He further said that the operation also involved the identification, prosecution, and execution of internal traitors, underscoring Iran’s vigilance against espionage within its borders.

The intelligence minister described the successful transfer of these pre-planned documents as only a part of a broader combination of intelligence and operational measures executed by Iran.

The next critical phase, he noted, involves the country’s intelligence personnel processing the data and mapping connections among human and organizational networks linked to Israel’s nuclear projects, both domestically and abroad.

According to the Iranian intelligence minister, this analytical stage is as important as the initial infiltration and transfer of intelligence.

The accumulated data facilitates the identification of key figures and the relationships between them, providing strategic insight into the Zionist regime’s weapons programs, Khatib said.

He then reaffirmed that Iran remains actively pursuing other espionage cases and warned that internal weaknesses will not be tolerated.