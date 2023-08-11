Iran and Armenia sign gas-electricity swap deal

The Iranian embassy in Yerevan said the initial agreement was reached during Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Tehran in November of 2022 and the final document was signed on Thursday.

Iran’s gas exports to Armenia will be within the framework of an energy swap deal and the talks between the delegations of the two countries focused on the amount of gas exports and the exchange rate of electricity and gas. Iran’s pipeline to Armenia is capable of transferring more than one billion cubic meters of natural gas to Armenia per annum while only about one-third of this capacity has been used since it was launched.

Armenia exports electricity to Iran in return for importing gas. Following the completion of the third electricity transmission line from Armenia to Iran, the line’s capacity will also increase by three times to hit 1300 megawatts.