Iran, 4+1 talks continues in Vienna

The third day of talks aimed at removing the anti-Iran sanctions have started in Vienna’s Coburg Hotel between the Iranian delegation and representatives of the 4+1 group of countries.

The senior negotiators form what has been described as the sanctions removal working group are seeking to set a prospect for the continuation of the talks with the lifting of the bans, topping their agenda.

Meanwhile, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with the EU’s Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora as Iran and the 4+1 group – Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany- are trying to reach an agreement.

Today’s talks are the continuation of Tuesday’s meeting where the Iranian negotiators outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s views and reaffirmed their seriousness to interact with the other parties to get the sanctions removed.

Most diplomats attending the negotiations have described them as positive.

Meanwhile, most experts and members of the delegations of both sides believe an agreement is possible though the road ahead is bumpy.

Iran has made its full compliance with the nuclear deal, JCPOA, conditional on other parties sticking by their part of the agreement and the US removing its sanctions on Tehran before Washington’s return to the deal.