Sunday, October 16, 2022
Iran sends 1st consignment of huge saffron shipment to Qatar 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has sent the first consignment of a 200-ton saffron shipment to Qatar for processing.

This is the biggest saffron export deal in the world.

It’s going to strengthen Iran’s place as the first hub of saffron in the world and will mark as a long stride toward closing the price of Iranian saffron to global rates.

Iran produces more than 90% of the world’s saffron each year.

Compared to saffron produced in other countries, Iranian saffron has a deeper red color and a tingling aroma specific to this product.

The Iranian saffron also known as the “red gold” is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts, to the physical and spiritual medicine.

The expensive spice has long been a high-demand commodity and even triggered a war in 1374 in central Europe.

