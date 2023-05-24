Iran sends 1st batch of Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

The arrival of this year’s pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia marks the beginning of the first full capacity Hajj season after two limited years due to COVID-19.
Here you can see the related images of the Iranian Hajj pilgrims:
Iran sends a first batch of pilgrims from 10 provinces to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj rituals in the holy city of Makkah.
