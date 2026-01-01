Media WireSecurity

Intelligence forces detain 7 linked to anti-Iran groups: Informed source

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Police

An informed source at Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced the identification and arrest of seven individuals linked to hostile groups in an operation that also led to the seizure of a large cache of smuggled arms.

The informed source said seven members linked to an anti-Iran group have been identified and detained. The source stated that five of those arrested have been in contact with a monarchist network based in the United States, while two others are affiliated with groups operating in Europe.

The source also reported the discovery of 100 smuggled handguns, saying the weapons had been brought into the country under the cover of cross-border porterage goods. The individuals involved in facilitating the entry of the weapons have been also identified and arrested, the source added.

Based on preliminary investigations, the source indicated that the mission assigned to these elements had been to push protest gatherings in the country toward violence.

The source noted that further details of the case would be released in the near future.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks