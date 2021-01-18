India Sends First Shipment of Cargo Handling Equipment to Chabahar

Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar has received the first shipment of strategic port terminal handling equipment from an Indian contractor involved in the development of the port.

He said that the first Indian consignment of strategic loading and unloading equipment has arrived in Chabahar as part of a contract to develop ‘Shahid Beheshti port’ of Chabahar.

Behrouz Aqaei said the Indian investment company would make an investment of $85 million in the Iranian port under the long-term contract, adding that the project includes two port cranes worth $8.5 million.

The newly-imported apparatus would be utilized for loading and unloading freight in the first phase of development of Shahid Beheshti port, he added.

Aqaei also highlighted the role of Chabahar in extra-regional trade, called on the Iranian and foreign investors to seize the opportunities in Chabahar, and made it clear that the investment made by a country poses no obstacle to the participation of other investors in the Chabahar development plan.