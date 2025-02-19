Musician: Cultural exchanges between Iran, India date back centuries

According to the public relations office of the festival, Manish, who has visited Iran four times, described the festival atmosphere as “excellent.”

He emphasized the importance of such cultural events in fostering understanding and eliminating misconceptions between cultures.

The musical artist pointed out Indian music has been influenced by Persian music, and that many Indian poets have written in Persian, adding Iranian poets like Saib Tabrizi have also lived in India for years.

Manish who is on the Ava-ye Zamin ensemble, led by Iranian musician Vahid Ayrian, featured Indian tabla player Pavann Nayak and vocalist Pavan Naik, and blending Iranian and Indian musical traditions.

The performance was part of the festival’s mission to promote cross-cultural dialogue.

Manish has previously collaborated with Iranian artists, including Rouzbeh Nematollahi. He praised the festival for its international flavor, bringing together artists from diverse backgrounds to showcase their traditions.