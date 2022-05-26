India security chief: US arms in Afghanistan threatening neighbors

Ajit Duval was speaking during a meeting with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani ahead of a security conference in Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe.

Duval described the situation in Afghanistan as “worrying”.

He stressed the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan is a key challenge, adding that under the current situation, accountability, a prerequisite for a government, is very weak in the country.

In the meeting, Shamkhani also said developments in Afghanistan are the most pressing issue and the formation of an inclusive government there with the participation of all ethnic and religious groups is a requirement for stability in the country.

He said Iran and India’s shared views regarding regional and international issues is a good opportunity for the development of trade and economic ties.

Shamkhani added that trade exchange between Tehran and New Delhi can reach 30 billion dollars annually from the current level, which he called “unacceptable”.

He reiterated that bilateral cooperation to launch Iran’s Chabahar Port is moving ahead in an acceptable manner but speeding things up can transform the access of Iran and India to Central Asian markets