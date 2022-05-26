Thursday, May 26, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

India security chief: US arms in Afghanistan threatening neighbors

By IFP Editorial Staff
Taliban

The Indian prime minister’s national security advisor has warned the huge quantities of US arms that have fallen into the hands of terrorists following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, pose a threat to neighbors.

Ajit Duval was speaking during a meeting with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani ahead of a security conference in Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe.

Duval described the situation in Afghanistan as “worrying”.

He stressed the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan is a key challenge, adding that under the current situation, accountability, a prerequisite for a government, is very weak in the country.

In the meeting, Shamkhani also said developments in Afghanistan are the most pressing issue and the formation of an inclusive government there with the participation of all ethnic and religious groups is a requirement for stability in the country.

He said Iran and India’s shared views regarding regional and international issues is a good opportunity for the development of trade and economic ties.

Shamkhani added that trade exchange between Tehran and New Delhi can reach 30 billion dollars annually from the current level, which he called “unacceptable”.

He reiterated that bilateral cooperation to launch Iran’s Chabahar Port is moving ahead in an acceptable manner but speeding things up can transform the access of Iran and India to Central Asian markets

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks