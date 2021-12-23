Thursday, December 23, 2021
ICRC donates funds for 250k Covid-19 shots for Afghan refugees in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The International Committee of the Red Cross has donated funds to provide 250,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses for Afghan refugees and their host communities in eastern Iran

The program is part of cooperation between the ICRC and the Iranian Red Crescent Society.
“Fair access to the vaccine is essential to ending the Covid-19 epidemic. A successful vaccination campaign requires access to the vaccine for all members of the community.

Health officials and the Iranian Red Crescent Society are working hard for a national vaccination program, and we are happy to be able to support these efforts,” the ICRC’s representative in Iran said on Thursday.

The IRCS’s Under-Secretary General for International Affairs Mansoureh Bagheri said “we welcome the donation by our long-time partner, the International Committee of the Red Cross, for such an important humanitarian issue.”

Iran, which hosts millions of Afghan refugees, has in recent months faced an influx of asylum seekers from the neighboring country.

The Islamic Republic says its borders are open to refugees but has complained about lack of international assistance.

It has in recent weeks stepped up calls on international organizations and European countries to fulfill their obligations regarding Afghan asylum seekers.

