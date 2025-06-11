IAEA report of Tehran’s non-compliance ‘big lie’: Iran’s Nuclear head

A recent report by IAEA director general Rafael Grossi on Iran’s nuclear program claimed that Tehran had failed to report its nuclear activities at three undeclared locations and raised concerns about the country’s stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity.

“The claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not fulfilled its commitments under the Safeguards Agreement is a big lie,” Eslami said on Wednesday.

“There is no evidence in this regard. There is not a single report from the IAEA inspectors that indicates Iran’s opposition or obstruction in carrying out their duties,” Eslami added.

“Therefore, proceeding on this course and presenting false reports will only damage the reputation and credibility of an international institution like the agency,” he continued.

The Iranian nuclear chief further censured the provocative move by the United States and European trio of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (E3) to draft a resolution against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors in this next meeting, warning that a if a confrontational approach is adopted, the Islamic Republic will also take countermeasures.

“Iran has tried to dissuade these countries from this behavior and illegal approach towards the country’s nuclear issue, but the results have been limited. We have always stated that if these countries adopt a confrontational approach, Iran will also take countermeasures and will not accept any illegal and unlawful behavior,” Eslami stated.

He further emphasized that during 2023 and 2024, more than 427 inspections of Iranian facilities were conducted, which is “unprecedented” in the history of nuclear activities worldwide.

The Iranian official also noted that the IAEA’s cameras are installed at all the country’s nuclear facilities, stressing that no activity is carried out without the agency’s supervision and inspection.

In its latest report, the IAEA claimed that Iran has sharply increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent.

Iran has denounced as “political” and unbalanced the report by the United Nations nuclear agency, which it said has been drafted under European pressure.