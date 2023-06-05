IAEA chief says progress made in Iran nuclear safeguards

Asked on Monday about criticism of his agency levelled by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, Grossi said that his agency’s work is “neutral, it is impartial, it is technical.”

“We will always say things as they are,” he stated.

Grossi added that he would “never enter into a polemic” with the head of government of a member of the IAEA, stressing, “We never politicize. We have our standards and apply them always,” he said.

“The politicization is in the eye of the beholder,” Grossi added.

“We never ever, never ever water down our standards. We stand by our standards, we apply our standards,” the IAEA head told the news conference.

Grossi also declared that the process of implementing a joint statement with Iran regarding the safeguards issues has started and that some progress has been made.

He stated that in early May, the IAEA had installed surveillance cameras at Iranian facilities where centrifuge equipment is produced.

Additionally, he said the nuclear agency has installed monitoring devices at the Fordow and Natanz enrichment plants to oversee the level of uranium enrichment.

Grossi added that these measures would help the agency identify any changes in enrichment levels at those facilities.

Iran and the IAEA agreed in March to take steps aimed at facilitating enhanced cooperation and expediting the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues.

In a meeting with Grossi in Tehran early in March, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Tehran expects the IAEA to adopt a “professional and fair” approach to its nuclear energy program and refrain from being affected by certain powers which are pursuing their own specific goals.