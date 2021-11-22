IAEA chief arrives in Tehran for talks

The Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran for talks.

Rafael Grossi will hold negotiations with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami.

Ahead of his trip, Grossi said he will discuss outstanding questions with Iranian officials and expressed hope for the establishment of “a cooperative channel of direct dialog so the IAEA can resume essential verification activities”.

Grossi’s visit is taking place just before a meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors in the coming days.

On Monday, Iranian officials stepped up their calls on the international agency to resist political pressure.

Grossi’s trip comes as negotiators from Iran and the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action prepare to convene in Vienna for their seventh round of talks this year, with Tehran insisting that the process must lead to the removal of unilateral U.S. sanctions.

