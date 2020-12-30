Human Trial of Iran’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Makes Headlines

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine Golden Chance for Officials to Win People’s Trust Back

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- First Iranian Vaccine Injected into Human

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Tests Its First Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccine

2- Iran-Iraq Cooperation Commission to Get Active after 6-Year Hiatus

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Didn’t Win, Qalibaf Didn’t Lose

* Generalities of Budget Bill Proposed by Gov’t Passed after Rouhani’s Letter

2- Iranian Vaccine Injected into Bodies of Three First Volunteers

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- First Human Test of Iranian COVID-19 Vaccine

* Health Minister: It’s a Very Promising Day for Iranian Nation

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Foreign Trade Welcome Autumn Developments

2- CovIran; Injection of Hope

Iran Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: Deaths of Mountain Climbers Had Nothing to Do with GPS Disruption

2- Iranian Vaccine Injected into Daughter of Its Producer

3- Iranian Vaccine, Source of Pride for Nation

Javan Newspaper:

1- Daughter of Iran Gets First Shot of Iranian Vaccine

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- World Surprised by Iran’s Test of Its First Vaccine

2- Hajj Qassem Was Protector and Architect of Holy Shrines

3- Iran’s Judiciary Chief Discusses Prosecution of Murderers of Gen. Soleimani in Talks with Iraqi Counterpart

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Hope in Iran’s Veins

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- People’s Problems Have No Place among MPs’ Concerns!

2- Repercussions of Iran-US War for Israel

3- Iran’s Response to Killing of Soleimani Won’t Be Necessarily a Military One

4- Judiciary Chief: US Epitome of State-Sponsored Terrorism

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Iran Starts Defeating Coronavirus

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Spokesman: World to Be Safer Place without Murderer of Soleimani

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Congress Overrides Trump’s Veto

2- Rouhani’s Letter to Qalibaf on Revision of Budget Bill

3- Iranian COVID-19 Vaccine at Human Trial Phase