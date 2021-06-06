Huge Blaze at Iranian Steel Plant Contained; No Casualties

Firefighters have managed to contain a huge fire that broke out at a steel plant in Kerman, southeastern Iran, but had no casualties.

According to Ali Sadeqzadeh, the local governor in the town of Zarand, firefighters and emergency crew remained at the site of the Zarand Iranian Steel Co after the blaze was brought under control.

“A sudden overflow of molten material in the blast furnace caused a fire and smoke, and there was no explosion at the furnace site or other parts of the plant,” Sadeqzadeh said.

He denied earlier reports that an explosion caused the fire.