Hezbollah chief: Iran to respond to Israeli deadly attack on Syria consulate

Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech broadcast in the capital Beirut on Friday on the occasion of the International Quds Day. The pro-Palestinian event is held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year based on a call by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

He noted that, despite six months of war on Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stopped short of realizing all of the goals he had been seeking to achieve through the military campaign, including elimination of the coastal sliver’s resistance groups and returning those who were taken captive by the resistance during al-Aqsa Storm.

“The massacres and starvation that the enemy is waging in Gaza is aimed at mounting pressure and intimidation, since the enemy has no horizon before it, neither in the field, nor in negotiations,” he said.

“Netanyahu and his coalition have no choice but to stop the war, and this in itself is a loss for them.”

The Hezbollah leader also pointed to the recent terrorist attack by the Israeli regime against the consular section of Iran’s Embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus, which killed seven members of the IRGC.

“Be certain that the Iranian response regarding the issue of the Iranian consulate will inevitably come,” he stated.

“The foolishness that was committed by Netanyahu concerning the attack on the Iranian consulate will open the door to resolution of this battle,” Nasrallah predicted.