Heavy rains flood several provinces in Iran

The Iranian Meteorological Organization issued a red level alert of rainfall for seven provinces in the south and west of the country.

It also reported extensive flooding, rivers bursting their banks, blocking of rural roads and destruction of facilities due to heavy downpour.

In southwestern Khuzestan Province, schools in the morning shift held online classes as the streets were hit by severe flooding, disrupting normal life.

In the western province of Ilam, bordering Iraq, the flights at the airports were cancelled on Monday because of poor visibility. Many vehicles in the provincial capital, Ilam, were flooded.

Due to the arid nature of the land in Iran, precipitations are prone to leading floods in the country.