Saturday, January 15, 2022
type here...
SocietyIncidentsIFP Exclusive

Heavy downpour triggers flooding in western Iran, causing damage

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Torrential rain has triggered flooding in areas in western Iranian Ilam province, inflicting damage on the local infrastructure.

“Following rain today and overnight, a river passing through the middle of the [provincial] town of Mormori burst its banks, inflicting heavy damage on people’s homes,” said a local official.

“The water getting into homes and business buildings was as deep as a meter, which caused damage to household appliances and livestock that locals keep,” the official added.

The province got around 1 meter of rain in a matter of hours, causing rivers to overflow and bridges to submerge.

Flooding has relatively subsided now, and relief teams are on the ground reaching out to the stricken people.

Previous articleFilm stars back Emma Watson on Palestinian solidarity post
Next articleSource: Parties bridge many differences in Vienna talks

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks