Heavy downpour triggers flooding in western Iran, causing damage

“Following rain today and overnight, a river passing through the middle of the [provincial] town of Mormori burst its banks, inflicting heavy damage on people’s homes,” said a local official.

“The water getting into homes and business buildings was as deep as a meter, which caused damage to household appliances and livestock that locals keep,” the official added.

The province got around 1 meter of rain in a matter of hours, causing rivers to overflow and bridges to submerge.

Flooding has relatively subsided now, and relief teams are on the ground reaching out to the stricken people.