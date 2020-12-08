Health Ministry’s Updates on COVID-19 – December 8

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 11,023 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 1,062,397.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 323 patients since Monday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 50,917.

She said so far 754,224 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari went on to say that 5,780 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,477,718 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 64 cities are in the “red zone”, 278 in the “orange zone”, and 106 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.