Head of Iran atomic body orders launch of advanced enrichment site following IAEA resolution

In a joint statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said based on the directive, first-generation centrifuges at the Fordo enrichment center, near the city of Qom, southern Tehran, will be replaced with advanced sixth-generation machines.

The move comes in response to a resolution passed by the US, the UK, France and Germany at the IAEA Board of Governors.

Additional measures are also being planned and will be announced in due course, according to the statement.

The statement furthur condemned the move by the US and E3, considering it yet another exploitative use of the Board driven by political motives and lacking legal or technical grounds.

It says the Islamic Republic of Iran has always adhered to its safeguards commitments, and to date, none of the IAEA’s reports have indicated any non-compliance or diversion in Iran’s nuclear materials and activities.

The statement adds that these countries found no ambiguity in Iran’s current nuclear activities, and have resorted to allegations dating back more than 25 years, attempting to revive them, despite the fact that all past claims were resolved under the IAEA’s November 2015 resolution.

It further rapped the four countries that remain silent on the Zionist regime’s exclusion from the NPT and its development of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons.