Harsher Revenge Awaiting US for Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Iran

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said the convict, named Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, had connections with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Israeli espionage service Mossad. In exchange for receiving dollars, the spy gathered intelligence for the CIA and Mossad on the Iranian security sphere and Armed Forces, including on the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Forces and on the whereabouts of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, the spokesman said. The Revolution’s Court has sentenced the spy to death, and the ruling has been upheld by another court, he said, adding that the convict will soon be executed. Lt. General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha'abi (PMU), and a number of their entourage were killed in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport on January 3. The White House and the Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump. In the early hours of January 8, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in retaliation for the US move.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has warned the US to brace itself for yet another harsh revenge that the Islamic Republic is going to exact for the assassination of top commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

In a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Shamkhani lashed out at US President Donald Trump for confessing brazenly that he had given the US Army direct order to commit the crime of assassinating “two bright figures of the fight against terrorism”, namely Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“The two nations of Iran and Iraq want revenge for the blood of those martyrs and will not stay calm until they have not punished the perpetrators,” he underlined.

“A harsher revenge will be coming,” Shamkhani warned.

His comments came one day after Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned the United States that Iran will definitely reciprocate the assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

In a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the American assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq and “it will definitely deal the reciprocal blow to Americans.”

On January 3, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack — that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others — came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

Subscribe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here