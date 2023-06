According to the Palestinian Information Center, the Hamas delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Iranian officials on the latest developments on the ground and in political terms in Palestine.

The delegation comprises of Haniyeh’s deputy Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri, as well as several other senior Hamas officials.

The visit comes after leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, headed by its director general Ziyad al-Nakhalah, visited Tehran and held talks with senior Iranian officials last week.