Gas blast kills two at Tehran flower market

A gas explosion at a flower marker in the Iranian capital Tehran has left two people dead and several others injured.
The blast and ensuing fire in Tehran’s southeast destroyed several stores.
Shops at Shahid Mahallati flower market have caught fire several times in the past.