G7 leaders say Iran strike on Israel risks ‘uncontrollable regional escalation’

“With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilization of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided. We will continue to work to stabilize the situation and avoid further escalation. In this spirit, we demand that Iran and its proxies cease their attacks, and we stand ready to take further measures now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives,” the G7 leaders said in a statement on Sunday.

Tehran launched extensive missile and drone strikes against the occupied territories in response to Israel’s deadly attack on the Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria early this month.

Iranian officials have stressed their country’s military operation against Israel was ‘in the exercise of Iran’s inherent right to self-defence’, stressing Tehran is not seeking to escalate conflict in the region.

The G7 leaders condemned the “direct and unprecedented attack” launched by Iran in their statement and emphasized their “full solidarity and support to Israel”.

The leaders also noted that they will continue to work to end the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

“We will also strengthen our cooperation to end the crisis in Gaza, including by continuing to work towards an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, and deliver increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in need,” they added.