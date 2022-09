Large numbers of people participated in the ceremony and chanted against the rioters and acts of violence.

Mohammad Rasoul Doust Mohammadi was stabbed to death by the rioters during their attack on a religious place in Mashhad on Wednesday.

Moslem Javidmehr, a war disabled veteran, was killed in the city on Ghouchan near Mashhad.

The riots broke out after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman, in morality police headquarters in Tehran over a week ago.