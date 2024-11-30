Funeral held for Iranian military advisor killed in Syria

General Pourhashemi, a commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) serving as a military adviser in Syria, was martyred in an attack by Takfiri terrorists on Aleppo on November 27.

The late general will be laid to rest at a Shiite shrine in northern Tehran after the funeral service.

Iran has had an advisory mission in Syria sanctioned by Damascus to combat foreign-backed militants since 2011.

Immediately after the conclusion of a ceasefire that put an end to months of Israeli aggression on Lebanon, the terrorist groups in Syria ramped up their assaults on government-held positions in the northwest of Syria.

Several people have been killed as terrorists have launched attack on Aleppo for the first time in years.