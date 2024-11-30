Media WireSecurity

Funeral held for Iranian military advisor killed in Syria

By IFP Media Wire
Kiumars Pourhashemi

The funeral of General Kiomars Pourhashemi, an Iranian military adviser who was killed in Syria a few days ago, was held in Tehran on Saturday.

General Pourhashemi, a commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) serving as a military adviser in Syria, was martyred in an attack by Takfiri terrorists on Aleppo on November 27.

The late general will be laid to rest at a Shiite shrine in northern Tehran after the funeral service.

Iran has had an advisory mission in Syria sanctioned by Damascus to combat foreign-backed militants since 2011.

Immediately after the conclusion of a ceasefire that put an end to months of Israeli aggression on Lebanon, the terrorist groups in Syria ramped up their assaults on government-held positions in the northwest of Syria.

Several people have been killed as terrorists have launched attack on Aleppo for the first time in years.

