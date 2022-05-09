Monday, May 9, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

French envoy says trade between Iran, Europe standing at $6.5 billion

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Trade

The French ambassador to Tehran says volume of trade between the European Union and Iran reached 5 billion euros last year. Philippe Thiebaud said this figure is considerable.

He added that if other European countries that are not members of the EU are included, trade between Europe and Iran stands at 6.5 billion euros.

The French ambassador to Tehran added that the bloc tops the rest of the world in terms of helping countries to boost their trade and also in terms of establishing trade relations with world nations.

Thiebaud also said the EU is committed to good trade and economic relations with Iran and that eight million euros have been allocated to this project.

He stressed that the EU recently unveiled a 7-year cooperation strategy with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the French envoy, as per the strategy, 87 million euros were allocated to various projects in Iran, including 7 million euros for trade cooperation projects.

Thiebaud voiced hope that the Vienna negotiations on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will pay off.

He said the EU is actively participating in the talks and it hopes to increase trade with Iran following the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks