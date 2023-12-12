Tehran condemns EU sanctions on Iranian individuals, organizations as “destructive action”

“The futile efforts by some destructive currents with certain political agendas to spread false information, and resorting to the ineffective ploy of sanctions will not bring any achievements for those who impose the bans, and will increase the self-made hurdles in the path of ties between Iran and Europe,” the spokesman said on Tuesday.

Kanaani stated, “The European Union talks about international law and the United Nations’ Charter, but in practice, it turns a blind eye to the harshest and most blatant violations of the established principles of international law, including human rights and international humanitarian laws, and the irrefutable genocide and ethnic cleansing of the oppressed people in Gaza and the West Bank.”

He added that the EU “has failed to take effective measures to put an end to the usurping Zionist regime’s brutal attacks.”

The spokesperson stressed Iran’s opposition to wars as a principle, stressing on the necessity of sorting out the disputes between Russia and Ukraine through peaceful means.

He also undermined EU sanction imposed on Iran’s defense industry as baseless, stating the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond.