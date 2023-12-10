Sunday, December 10, 2023
Iran calls on EU to adopt measures to stop Israel’s attacks against Gaza

By IFP Editorial Staff
Josep Borrell & Hossein Amir Abdolahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the European Union to work for a permanent end to Israeli atrocities towards the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a letter to the EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell on Sunday, Amirabdollahian highlighted the recent positions of the European side, emphasizing the urgent need to establish an enduring ceasefire, halt the massacre of civilians in Gaza, and adhere to international humanitarian law.

He also touched upon the urgent delivery of aid to the displaced people of Gaza, and appreciated the EU official’s stance on declaring settlement construction as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law while condemning the the settlers’ violence in the West Bank.

The foreign minister requested the EU official to take more effective steps to permanently cease the Zionist regime’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, completely lift the blockade, and end the occupation.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Sunday said the death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza had risen to at least 18,000, most of them women and children. There were an additional 49,200 wounded.

Tel Aviv has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, such as water, electricity, and fuel. Shortage of medical supplies and food has left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.

