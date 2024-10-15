Former IRGC official: Iran possesses weapons stronger than nuclear bombs

Brigadier General Ebrahim Rostami, the former head of the International Relations and former secretary of the Development and Equipment Commission of the IRGC, revealed the news on Tuesday in an interview with Dide Ban Iran (Iran Watch) news and analysis website.

“We have equipment far superior to nuclear weapons,” he said, while supporting a recent demand by Iranian members of parliament to change the country’s ‘no nuclear weapons’ doctrine.

He explained, “Some aspects are unknown to them because these are highly classified and top-secret information.”

Rostami hinted at past tactical operations, referencing incidents where oil tankers were targeted in the Sea of Oman and the Port of Fujairah, the UAE.

He also noted, “When (former US president Donald) Trump aimed to bring our oil exports to zero, several tactical operations occurred.”

“I won’t say who carried them out, but five tankers exploded in the highly secure Port of Fujairah. They don’t even know where the hit came from,” he stated.

He also mentioned attacks on two Japanese tankers in the Sea of Oman during the visit by former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe to Iran in 2019 as Trump’s envoy.

“They don’t know what hit them; otherwise, they would have proven it. They even filed a case at the UN. Initially, the UAE blamed us, but they couldn’t provide evidence,” Rostami added.

Rostami underlined that Iran possesses advanced equipment that surpasses nuclear capabilities.

“Some things must remain known only to this extent for now. These are part of the examples I can mention, and we have equipment far superior to nuclear weapons,” he concluded.