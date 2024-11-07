Former Iranian envoy: Tehran needs to talk to Washington after Trump’s victory

Ali Majedi told Entekhab news outlet that Iran needs to put in place a clear strategy for this purpose.

He added that when there’s no strategy, “our proposals don’t work”.

Majedi added that Trump is the type who makes personal decisions regardless of his party affiliation.

According to him, Iran can reach Trump through different lobbies such as Japan that has a better relationship with the US Republicans.

Majedi cited Russia as another mediator, noting that if Iran doesn’t want direct negotiations, it has to find a third party to serve as the mediator.

Regarding the impact of Trump’s victory on developments in West Asia, Majedi said the events that have taken place in the region have all been to Iran’s detriment, adding that Israel’s war on Lebanon and Gaza has created a new situation that needs to be redefined due to Trump’s effectiveness.

“Undoubtedly, we must become strong militarily, but besides that we must also change our political and economic situation too,” he said.

“The main point here is how to improve our economic and political conditions with Trump,” said the former ambassador.