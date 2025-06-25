Foreign Ministry: Iran under most stringent IAEA inspection regime

“We have done everything possible to demonstrate transparency and build trust, including the implementation of several voluntary measures,” Baqaei said, in an interview with IRNA.

He noted that although Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities make up less than 3% of the world’s total, they account for over 23% of all IAEA inspections.

“This means 3% of global activity, yet 23% of inspections—proof that Iran is under the strictest verification regime.”

Referring to recent indirect talks between Iran and the US, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said five rounds of discussions were held in the past three months.

He rejected US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s claim that Iran “played” the negotiators by delaying the talks.

Baqaei described this allegation as “misleading and manipulative”.

“From the beginning, we underlined that if the US side were serious, the talks could proceed more intensively…we were ready to remain in place and engage in negotiations continuously, because such a critical issue cannot be resolved through short sessions held a week apart”, he added.

Baqaei further noted that the US showed no real commitment to the process.

“Despite our responsible and transparent approach, the other side’s lack of seriousness exposed their duplicity… Iran’s logic prevailed so much so that they resorted to encouraging their regional proxy [the Zionist regime] to attack Iran”.

Baqaei also underscored that this act will not be forgotten.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said the recent developments confirm Iran’s firm commitment to diplomacy and prove the opposing side remains unwilling to engage in an effort to genuinely and peacefully resolve an issue they themselves have inflated.