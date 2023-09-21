Football a platform for further expansion of ties between countries: Iran president

During the meeting that took place on Wednesday, Raisi considered football to be a fascinating sport, especially among the youths, and one of the important sources of liveliness across society.

“It is necessary for the policymakers and those who are involved in football to pay special attention to enhancing professional ethics among the sportspeople and across the competition arenas, alongside trying to improve players’ technical and tactical competence,” Raisi said.

He also considered football to be among the appropriate platforms for further convergence of countries and expansion of relations among them, advising that FIFA be heedful of efforts by some politicians to exert influence on the sport and direct it towards political goals.

The FIFA president, for his part, expressed appreciation of Iran’s efforts at the development of sports, especially football, throughout the Islamic Republic as well as Tehran’s constructive interaction with the international football association.

Infantino voiced readiness on the part of his association to lend support to those involved in the field of football in Iran and introduce the country’s football talents and culture to the world.

He also proposed that Tehran host a match between Iran stars and world stars in the near future. The Iranian chief executive agreed to the proposal.