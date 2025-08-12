FM says Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement should not cut off Iran’s access to transportation routes

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, In a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan,

underlined that in any decision or action, respect for the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries must be fully observed.

Referring to certain aspects and sensitivities related to the issue, the Iranian Foreign Minister noted that consideration of factors related to the stability and security of the region and surrounding countries is an essential requirement for any plan or agreement in this regard.

The Armenian Foreign Minister, in turn, stressed that Armenia is a friendly and neighboring country to Iran, and emphasized that Yerevan prioritizes maintaining friendly relations based on good-neighborliness and mutual interests with Tehran, and attaches great value to these relations.

The Armenian Foreign Minister valued and regarded as important the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in respecting Armenia’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its attention to geopolitical sensitivities and peace and stability in the region.

He assured that Yerevan, in its decision-making regarding transportation routes, gives fundamental attention to regional peace and stability and to the mutual interests of Iran and Armenia.