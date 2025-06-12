FM warns Iran will react ‘strongly’ to potential ‘strategic mistake’ by European troika

In an X statement, Araghchi criticized the E3’s track record in implementing the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The E3 have had SEVEN YEARS to implement their JCPOA commitments. They have utterly failed, either by design or ineptitude.”

The minister condemned recent moves by the European trio, namely Britain, France, and Germany, which he characterized as provocative and counterproductive to diplomacy.

“Instead of displaying remorse or a desire to facilitate diplomacy, the E3 is today promoting confrontation through the absurd demand that Iran must be punished for exercising its right under the JCPOA to respond to non-performance by counterparts,” he added.

The minister was referring to an anti-Iran resolution tabled by the E3 and the US at the IAEA’s Board of Governors this week, as well as their recent threat to invoke the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism that would lead to the reimposition of the UN sanctions suspended under the 2015 accord.

Tehran has long complained about European inaction and duplicity since the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018.

Araghchi, reiterating Tehran’s long-standing position, warned that any new pressure or punitive measures from the European side would be met with a firm response.

“As I have warned, another major strategic mistake by the E3 will compel Iran to react STRONGLY. Blame will lie solely and FULLY with malign actors who shatter their own relevance,” he wrote.