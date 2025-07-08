FM condemns US-Israeli attacks against Iran as violation of international law

Speaking on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil during a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday, Araghchi denounced the attacks on residential areas, which resulted in the deaths of civilians, including university professors and other prominent figures.

He further criticized the targeted assassinations of military officials and strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

Araghchi highlighted that these actions, carried out by Israel with US support, violate international law, the UN Charter, and the Statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“It is deeply concerning that two nuclear-armed states would target a non-nuclear weapon state that is a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, whose nuclear activities are under comprehensive safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” he remarked.

“These reckless and aggressive actions not only pose severe human and environmental risks but also result in irreparable ecological damage,” he added.

Araghchi strongly criticized the UN Security Council’s inaction in the face of these blatant aggressions.

He called the US-Israeli cooperation in targeting Iran’s nuclear sites a deadly blow to non-proliferation efforts.

Araghchi emphasized the need for compensation for damages and losses incurred in Iran and also the punishment of the aggressors.

Araghchi further remarked that sanctions and geopolitical tensions undermine climate cooperation and hinder collective efforts, stating, “The harsh sanctions and unilateral coercive measures imposed by some developed nations against developing countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, under political pretenses, pose a serious obstacle to these countries’ efforts.”

“Such actions contradict the international community’s goals of collaborating to combat the destructive effects of climate change and achieving sustainable development objectives, particularly the eradication of poverty and hunger,” he said.

In conclusion, the Iranian foreign minister stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, with its vast natural resources, human capacities, and strategic geopolitical location, insists that decision-making processes must be participatory, equitable, and grounded in the principle of ‘common but differentiated responsibilities.’ Accordingly, we urge BRICS to emerge as a unified voice of the global South on climate and environmental concerns.”

The UN chief for his part expressed deep concern over recent developments and their serious risks to global peace and security.

Guterres underscored his readiness to help reduce tensions following military attacks against Iran.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the NPT.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the illegal assault.