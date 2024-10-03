IFP ExclusiveTransportation

Flights resume at Iranian airports after temporary suspension

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Civil Aviation Organization of Iran has lifted temporary restrictions that had been imposed due to safety concerns,  announcing that flights at all airports across the country have returned to normal.

The nationwide restrictions and flight cancellations were introduced on Tuesday to ensure safety and address regional conditions following a missile operation against Israel.

The organization’s spokesperson, Jafar Yazarloo, announced on Thursday “Airlines are now permitted to resume their scheduled flights from 5 AM today (local time, 01:30 GMT).”

In a related development, the Public Relations Department of Mehrabad International Airport in the capital Tehran also confirmed that flights at the airport have resumed.

The director of Public Relations at the airport stated that operations are back to normal.

