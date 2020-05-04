Five Iranians Jailed Abroad on Bogus Charges of Military Activities, MP Says

Five Iranian nationals have been thrown in jail in the foreign countries on spurious charges of involvement in military and defense activities, a lawmaker has quoted the Iranian deputy Defense Minister as saying.

Rapporteur of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign policy Commission Hossein Naqavi Hosseini has provided details of the topics discussed in a Monday session of the parliamentary commission, which was attended by the deputy Defense Minister.

According to the lawmaker, the deputy minister has said that at present, at least five Iranian citizens are being held in detention in the foreign countries on bogus charges of military and defense activities.

The deputy Defense Minister has said that more than 30 Iranian nationals had been taken into custody abroad because of the US’ hostile behavior, but the coordinated and effectual efforts from the Iranian organizations, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, yielded results in many cases, the MP noted.

On the case of Iranian scientist Sirous Asgari who is behind bars at a US immigration jail, Naqavi Hosseini said the academic has been a victim of American hostility and rancor, noting that Asgari has been acquitted of all charges in connection with alleged illegal activities.

The MP then noted that a representative of the Intelligence Ministry has also taken part in the Monday session of the parliamentary commission and has given a report about the US’ hostile policies against the Iranian citizens, particularly those who have played a role in the transfer of technologies into Iran.

“The Americans also make use of the intelligence services of the other countries in this regard,” the lawmaker quoted the Intelligence Ministry representative as saying.

Elsewhere in the Monday meeting, the Foreign Ministry representative has confirmed that the problems surrounding the case of Dr. Asgari have been resolved and the Iranian elite scientist will definitely return home as soon as he tests negative for the coronavirus, Naqavi Hosseini said.

The obstacles to repatriation of the Iranian scientist have been removed and he will be certainly taken back to Iran, but his travel should be given careful consideration since he suffers from heart disease, the MP noted.

In comments at a press conference on Monday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister spokesperson said Dr. Sirus Asgari, who has reportedly contracted COVID-19, will return to Iran as soon as possible.

Abbas Mousavi said the ministry has taken steps to follow up on his situation, while the Interests Section of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Washington is closely monitoring his situation through US judicial officials.

“He is going to go through a corona test today and tomorrow, and God willing, if his test is negative, all the necessary measures will be taken to return him to the country,” added Mousavi.