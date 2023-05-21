Sunday, May 21, 2023
Five border guards killed in terror attack in southeast Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Five Iranian border guards are killed and several others injured in a terror attack on a checkpoint in the southeastern city of Saravan, near the Pakistani border, officials say.

Mohammad-Mahdi Shamsabadi, the prosecutor general of the city of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, said on Sunday the border guards lost their lives in overnight clashes with members of the notorious Jaish al-Adl terror group, Mizan Online reported.

He said the skirmishes broke out as the terrorists were trying to sneak into the Iranian side of the border.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the perpetrators of the crime, the judicial official added.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl group is responsible for several terrorist attacks against civilians and security forces in Sistan and Baluchestan.

The terror entity openly calls itself a separatist group and says it seeks to cede the province from Iran.

