First Persian yellow deer calves born in Lake Urmia National Park

Hojat Jabbari, the provincial director, told ISNA news agency that the births mark a hopeful milestone in the successful breeding of the endangered Persian yellow deer (Dama mesopotamica).

He credited the achievement to the sustained efforts of park rangers and wildlife experts.

“The natural reproduction of this species in the center confirms that optimal living conditions, biosecurity, and proper nutrition have been maintained,” Jabbari added.

He emphasized that effective conservation and expansion of breeding sites require national support, stable funding, and collaboration with specialized research institutions to eventually reintroduce the species into its natural habitats.

The Persian yellow deer, native to Iran and Iraq, is classified as endangered due to habitat loss and poaching.