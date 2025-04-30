IFP ExclusiveNature and Wildlife

First Persian yellow deer calves born in Lake Urmia National Park

By IFP Editorial Staff

The first Persian yellow deer calves of the year were born at the Rashkan Breeding and Conservation Site in Lake Urmia National Park, announced the West Azerbaijan Department of Environment.

Hojat Jabbari, the provincial director, told ISNA news agency that the births mark a hopeful milestone in the successful breeding of the endangered Persian yellow deer (Dama mesopotamica).

He credited the achievement to the sustained efforts of park rangers and wildlife experts.

“The natural reproduction of this species in the center confirms that optimal living conditions, biosecurity, and proper nutrition have been maintained,” Jabbari added.

He emphasized that effective conservation and expansion of breeding sites require national support, stable funding, and collaboration with specialized research institutions to eventually reintroduce the species into its natural habitats.

The Persian yellow deer, native to Iran and Iraq, is classified as endangered due to habitat loss and poaching.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks