First Iranian Coronavirus Vaccine Enters Clinical Studies Phase

The first Iranian COVID-19 vaccine has entered the phase of clinical studies as the names of the producing drug company and lead researcher are announced.

The health ministry announced that the ShafaPharmed pharmaeceutical company has developed the vaccine, identifying the main researcher as Minoo Mohraz.

The researcher is an infectious disease specialist, a member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Task Force, and a seasoned physician with a long record of contribution to research activities in the field of infectious diseases.

Years ago, Mohraz conducted a study on an Iranian-made drug for AIDS, which later came to be known as IMOD. The drug was used as a complementary medicine in treating HIV-positive patients.