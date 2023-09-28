Fire erupts at warehouse complex in northern Tehran

A spokesperson for the local fire department said the fire was instigated due to negligence during building repairs, igniting the store supplies and plastic materials.

The affected area spans approximately 500 meters, but swift action by the firefighting teams has the blaze firmly under control.

No casualties have been reported.

In a related development, a waste warehouse affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, which had suffered a fire incident last week, experienced a re-ignition.

The Ministry of Defense’s public relations office confirmed the incident and highlighted the ongoing efforts of the fire department to swiftly extinguish the rekindled flames.

The affected warehouse was in the process of being cleaned and emptied by a contracted group when the fire reignited.

In response to this latest incident, the rapid deployment of firefighting teams successfully contained the rekindled blaze, with no reported casualties.