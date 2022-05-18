Festival honors traditional cultivation, drinking of tea in Iran’s north

Government officials honored top local tea farmers during the Amlash Tea Festival in the Bileh Langeh Village on Tuesday.
Here is a collection of photos from the event.
A tea festival has been held in Iran’s northern Caspian-littoral Gilan Province, which is home to the country’s largest tea estates, and where the Iranian tea drinking ritual runs deep.
