Fattah missile sends message of Iranian power to Israel, US: IRGC

The missile successfully penetrated much-hyped Israeli air defenses and delivered a powerful message to the regime and its Western backers, the IRGC said.

The IRGC described the latest phase of the operation as a “turning point,” saying the deployment of first-generation Fattah missiles marked “the beginning of the end” for Israel’s “mythical” missile defense systems.

It congratulated the commanders and fighters of the IRGC aerospace force for the success of a “glorious and pride-inducing” mission.

“The powerful and highly maneuverable Fattah missiles repeatedly shook the shelters of the cowardly Zionists tonight, sending a clear message of Iran’s strength to Tel Aviv’s warmongering ally, which continues to dwell in delusions and false assumptions,” it added.

The statement emphasized that the missile barrage proved Iran now holds complete dominance over the skies of the occupied territories and that Israeli settlers remain utterly defenseless against the Islamic Republic’s precision strikes.

Fattah (meaning “the opener”) is a precision-guided two-stage solid-fueled missile with a range of 1,400 km and a terminal speed of Mach 13 to 15, unveiled in June 2023.

This speed, along with movable nozzles that allow the missile to maneuver in all directions both in and out of the Earth’s atmosphere, makes it immune to interception by all existing anti-missile systems, according to military experts.

Former IRGC aerospace commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh described the missile as a “giant leap” at its unveiling ceremony in 2023.

Before Iran, only three countries had mastered the technology to manufacture operational hypersonic missiles, namely Russia, China and India. Their models differ in launch platforms, range, payload, and hypersonic technology itself.