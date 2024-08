In an interview with Entekhab news outlet, Mohammad Sadr warned that the Israeli prime minister wants to drag Iran into a war with the US.

Sadr added that Iran should not hastily respond at this juncture, which he described as “sensitive”.

“I do not believe that we must respond today or tomorrow”, Sadr said, adding that this issue must be studied from all perspectives.

The member of the Expediency Council said Iran needs to be careful not to make any move that would benefit its adversaries.