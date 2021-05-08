The event, which is being held at Negar art gallery at the city centre, will be open to visitors until May 11, 2021.
Below are photos of the exhibit courtesy of Honar Online News Agency:
A group calligraphy exhibition is underway in the Iranian capital, Tehran, showcasing a selection of calligraphy paintings by Iranian masters.
