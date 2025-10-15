Execution halted at last moment in case of murdered Tehran University student

Hamidreza Haji Esfandiari, the attorney representing Khaleghi’s family, said the convicted killer, identified as Ahmad, was brought to the gallows and even had the noose placed around his neck when the victim’s family decided to stop the execution.

“The family of the victim had certain conditions, but I cannot disclose their details,” Esfandiari said, adding that the conditions were “not related to blood money or financial matters.” The convict has been granted a two-month reprieve.

Khaleghi, a business management undergraduate at the University of Tehran, was attacked on February 12, 2025, while returning to his dormitory.

He was stabbed by two motorcycle thieves and later died of his injuries at the hospital.

The Ministry of Science, the University of Tehran, and the Faculty of Management had previously condemned the incident and urged swift justice.

The judiciary confirmed the suspects’ arrest and trial earlier this year, leading to the death sentence now temporarily suspended.