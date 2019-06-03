Yemeni Nation Will Definitely Defeat Saudis: Zarif

“The victory of the Yemeni nation is definite,” Zarif said in a meeting of the headquarters for popular support of Yemen held in Tehran on Monday.

“Today we’re all duty-bound to support Yemen because the Yemeni people are defending the human conscience and human values,” he noted.

Leading a coalition of its allies, Saudi Arabia invaded Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall Hadi, who had resigned amid popular discontent and fled to Riyadh, and to crush the Houthis, who have been significantly helping the Yemeni army against a Saudi-led aggression for the past four years.

The imposed war initially consisted of an aerial campaign, but was later coupled with a naval blockade and the deployment of ground mercenaries to Yemen. Furthermore, armed militia forces loyal to Hadi, in line with invaders, launch frequent attacks against Yemeni people in regions held by Houthis.

The aggression is estimated to have left 56,000 Yemenis dead.

In his Monday remarks, Zarif also noted that the efforts of the Al Saud regime in the region to build a coalition against Iran and Yemen during the recent summits in Mecca will not bear any fruit.

Saudi Arabia recently hosted a couple of “emergency” meetings in Mecca with the aim of building a consensus among Arab states against Iran and its regional influence.

Two statements were released after the conclusion of the talks, which mainly cited concerns about the recent sabotage attacks against several ships off the UAE.

Both Saudi and Emirati officials have blamed the mysterious “sabotage” attacks on Iran while Iran has strongly denied any involvement, and offered to sign non-aggression pacts with the Persian Gulf Arab states.

The statements were rejected by Iraqi President Barham Salih and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who foiled Riyadh’s plot to unite the Arab world against Iran.