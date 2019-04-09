US Blacklisting of IRGC Grabs Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, and picked headlines from 18 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
All newspapers today covered the US administration’s designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “foreign terrorist organization” and Iran’s reciprocal move to blacklist the US CENTCOM, and consider the US government as a “state sponsor of terrorism.”
Reactions by various Iranian officials to the US’ move also received great coverage.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Reformist Spokesman Calls for Supporting IRGC
2- Iranian Asylum Seekers Severely Beat in Greece
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Iran’s Retaliatory Measure against US [Editorial]
2- Iran’s Decisive Response: We Consider CENTCOM, Affiliated Forces as Terrorist
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Iran’s Counteraction against US
2- Sultan’s Reforms after Big Defeat: Erdogan’s Party Loses Turkey’s Economic Hub
Ebtekar:
1- US Playing with Lion’s Tail
2- Rouhani: Gov’t Resolved to Immediately Compensate for Flood Damages
3- Wetlands Revived for Now
Etemad:
1- I’m a Revolution Guard as Well
* Public Support for IRGC after White House’s Move
2- An IRGC as Vast as Iran [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
1- US Designates IRGC ‘Terrorist Organization’; Iran Reciprocates
2- Parliament Speaker: Iran Not to Collapse with Sanctions
3- Berri: Occupied Territories Must Be Taken Back from Israel Only through Resistance
4- Floods Causes IRR 67,000 Billion in Damages to Farmers of 19 Provinces
Farhikhtegan:
1- “YOU’RE DONE”
* Iran Declares CENTCOM ‘Terrorist Organization’: US Forces Won’t Have Calm in Region
Iran:
1- White House’s Adventure
Jame Jam:
1- Iran’s Decisive Response to Trump’s ‘Last Mistake’
2- Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Declares White House ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
Javan:
1- US’ Stupidity
2- Why Did US Outrage at IRGC Lead to Such Decision? [Editorial]
3- People Resisting Flood, Protecting Their Homes
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Oil Minister: Iran’s Oil, Petchem Exports Going on Flawlessly
2- Yemen Calls for Formation of Independent Committee to Probe into Saudi Crimes
Kayhan:
1- Trump’s Stupid Move Gives Licence for Murder of US Military
2- Gen. Soleimani: Those Who Wanted to Defend Holy Shrine Must Come to Help Flood-Hit People
3- Trump Must Think of Ordering Coffins for US Soldiers [Editorial]
Sazandegi:
1- Face to Face: Zarif Calls for Designation of CENTCOM as Terrorist Organization
Seda-ye Eslahat:
1- #Unwise_Move: US Officially Puts IRGC in List of Terrorist Organizations
2- #Reciprocation: Iran Designates US Military in West Asia ‘Terrorist’
3- #Dangerous_Gift: Zarif Says Trump’s Election Gift to Netanyahu Was Dangerous Mistake
4- #IRGC_Child_of_Nation: Reformists Condemn Trump’s Stupid Move
Setareh Sobh:
1- Trump Puts Trump in Terrorism List
2- Reciprocal Measure against Pentagon
3- Netanyahu, His Rival in Fierce Competition
Shahrvand:
1- Germany’s 300,000-Euro Aid Cargo Delivered to Iran
2- Iran Says US Blacklisting of IRGC ‘Unlawful, Unwise’
Shargh:
1- Trump’s Last Resort
* Zarif: It’s Campaign Gift to Netanyahu
* Larijani: Iran Paying Price for Its Independence
2- Details of Obama’s Letter to Iran Leader: We’re Not after Regime Change
Sobh-e Now:
1- Iran Ready to Shoot at Devil
2- Red Crescent: We’ve Not Received a Penny in Foreign Aid