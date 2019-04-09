US Blacklisting of IRGC Grabs Headlines in Iran

All newspapers today covered the US administration’s designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a “foreign terrorist organization” and Iran’s reciprocal move to blacklist the US CENTCOM, and consider the US government as a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

Reactions by various Iranian officials to the US’ move also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Reformist Spokesman Calls for Supporting IRGC

2- Iranian Asylum Seekers Severely Beat in Greece

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran’s Retaliatory Measure against US [Editorial]

2- Iran’s Decisive Response: We Consider CENTCOM, Affiliated Forces as Terrorist

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Iran’s Counteraction against US

2- Sultan’s Reforms after Big Defeat: Erdogan’s Party Loses Turkey’s Economic Hub

Ebtekar:

1- US Playing with Lion’s Tail

2- Rouhani: Gov’t Resolved to Immediately Compensate for Flood Damages

3- Wetlands Revived for Now

Etemad:

1- I’m a Revolution Guard as Well

* Public Support for IRGC after White House’s Move

2- An IRGC as Vast as Iran [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- US Designates IRGC ‘Terrorist Organization’; Iran Reciprocates

2- Parliament Speaker: Iran Not to Collapse with Sanctions

3- Berri: Occupied Territories Must Be Taken Back from Israel Only through Resistance

4- Floods Causes IRR 67,000 Billion in Damages to Farmers of 19 Provinces

Farhikhtegan:

1- “YOU’RE DONE”

* Iran Declares CENTCOM ‘Terrorist Organization’: US Forces Won’t Have Calm in Region

Iran:

1- White House’s Adventure

Jame Jam:

1- Iran’s Decisive Response to Trump’s ‘Last Mistake’

2- Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Declares White House ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’

Javan:

1- US’ Stupidity

2- Why Did US Outrage at IRGC Lead to Such Decision? [Editorial]

3- People Resisting Flood, Protecting Their Homes

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Oil Minister: Iran’s Oil, Petchem Exports Going on Flawlessly

2- Yemen Calls for Formation of Independent Committee to Probe into Saudi Crimes

Kayhan:

1- Trump’s Stupid Move Gives Licence for Murder of US Military

2- Gen. Soleimani: Those Who Wanted to Defend Holy Shrine Must Come to Help Flood-Hit People

3- Trump Must Think of Ordering Coffins for US Soldiers [Editorial]

Sazandegi:

1- Face to Face: Zarif Calls for Designation of CENTCOM as Terrorist Organization

Seda-ye Eslahat:

1- #Unwise_Move: US Officially Puts IRGC in List of Terrorist Organizations

2- #Reciprocation: Iran Designates US Military in West Asia ‘Terrorist’

3- #Dangerous_Gift: Zarif Says Trump’s Election Gift to Netanyahu Was Dangerous Mistake

4- #IRGC_Child_of_Nation: Reformists Condemn Trump’s Stupid Move

Setareh Sobh:

1- Trump Puts Trump in Terrorism List

2- Reciprocal Measure against Pentagon

3- Netanyahu, His Rival in Fierce Competition

Shahrvand:

1- Germany’s 300,000-Euro Aid Cargo Delivered to Iran

2- Iran Says US Blacklisting of IRGC ‘Unlawful, Unwise’

Shargh:

1- Trump’s Last Resort

* Zarif: It’s Campaign Gift to Netanyahu

* Larijani: Iran Paying Price for Its Independence

2- Details of Obama’s Letter to Iran Leader: We’re Not after Regime Change

Sobh-e Now:

1- Iran Ready to Shoot at Devil

2- Red Crescent: We’ve Not Received a Penny in Foreign Aid