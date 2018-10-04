Number of Tourists Visiting Iran Increases by 50%

Ali Asghar Moonesan, the head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHTO), made the announcement in the city of Natanz in central Iran on Wednesday.

“The current conditions are special for foreign tourists and there are cheap packages for travelling to Iran,” he said.

Moonesan said the tourism industry plays a big role in transferring hard currency into Iran and strengthening the economy, Fars News Agency reported.

The record slide in the value of the national currency in recent months has made Iran visits extremely cheap for foreign visitors.

Moreover, Iran has in recent months made efforts to ease the process of issuing visas to attract more foreign tourists.

Iran is home to many historical landmarks and enjoys a rich culture, but its tourism sector remains relatively underdeveloped.